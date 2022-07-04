Alexa Bliss clarifies confusion regarding her Money in the Bank ring gear

Alexa Bliss has addressed a confused fan and clarified some doubts about her ring gear at Money in the Bank.

This year's Money in the Bank kicked off with the women's ladder match for the contract. During the bout, it was noted that most participants wore different ring gears from their usual ones.

However, one fan thought Bliss was wearing an old gear. The RAW Superstar quickly addressed the confusion. In her tweet, she clarified that the MITB gear was indeed a new one with purple and pink colors.

"That one is new lol has purple & pink lol not just pink," Alexa tweeted

Unfortunately for Bliss, she wasn't successful in winning the contract. The match saw Liv Morgan capture the briefcase. Later that night, she cashed in the contract on Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

WWE fans complimented Alexa Bliss's ring gear

Following Bliss's tweet, fans quickly joined in on the conversation and expressed their thoughts regarding the unique gear.

Some even noted the appearance of the mask, with a few stating they didn't see it during the event.

Nathan Tunis @Nat_the_great57 @AlexaBliss_WWE I also wonder what did the mask or Visor was for?? @AlexaBliss_WWE I also wonder what did the mask or Visor was for??

On the other hand, some fans declared their appreciation for the ring gear:

Paul @1981PaulH Alexa @AlexaBliss_WWE Your ring gear is superbAlexa @AlexaBliss_WWE Your ring gear is superb 👌 Alexa

mads @maddievpatton @AlexaBliss_WWE The jacket is iconic, and I need one in my life @AlexaBliss_WWE The jacket is iconic, and I need one in my life

One fan even joked about how WWE trolled fans. During the event, an ad was played with Alexa and her plush doll Lilly, teasing the fans into thinking her character was making a return.

Eventually, the confused fan responded as well. The user joked about being "blind" and even begged for forgiveness.

𝖒𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖘𝖘𝖆 @livzelina @AlexaBliss_WWE OUU LEXI DON’T COME AT ME I’M JUST BLIND @AlexaBliss_WWE OUU LEXI DON’T COME AT ME I’M JUST BLIND

Following Liv Morgan's title win at Money in the Bank, it will be interesting to see the next path for Alexa Bliss. The two seemingly began a partnership last month but are now on different brands.

However, with the company and the superstar herself continuously referencing her older gimmick, her former sinister persona might return soon.

