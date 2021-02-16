Alexa Bliss comments on her cryptic segment from WWE RAW

During the latest edition of WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss spooked viewers and teased Bray Wyatt's return through a backstage segment.

Alexa Bliss recently took to Twitter to comment on her bizarre segment from RAW. Bliss posted a couple of pictures and re-iterated that Bray Wyatt could return to WWE sooner rather than later.

In the fire, HE was destroyed. But in the future, HE will be reborn 😈 #LetMeIn pic.twitter.com/LjjmaDMQAS — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) February 16, 2021

Bliss was referring to the last time Bray Wyatt's alter-ego, The Fiend, was seen on WWE television. The Fiend was viciously burned by Randy Orton in a Firefly Inferno match during WWE TLC 2020. Since then, Bliss has advanced the storyline with Orton on Wyatt's behalf.

Through her tweet, Bliss also conveyed that The Fiend will be reborn in the future. It could mean that Bray Wyatt/The Fiend will have transformed to some extent whenever he returns to WWE.

In Alexa's recent segment from RAW, she sat in the middle of a pentagram symbol, surrounded by candles.

The pentagram symbol is associated with occultism, which may have indicated that The Fiend was effectively summoned to re-ignite his feud with Randy Orton.

Alexa Bliss haunts Randy Orton in the main event of WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss took over WWE's ThunderDome.

Alexa Bliss interrupted Randy Orton's backstage promo with her own bizarre segment this week. Later in the night, she also took part in a surreal interruption during the gauntlet match on RAW.

All the competitors of the Red brand's Elimination Chamber match fought in a gauntlet match to decide the final entrant in the upcoming contest. Randy Orton's chances of winning the main event were jeopardized when Alexa Bliss distracted him during the match.

Alexa's face appeared all over the ThunderDome's screens. At the time, Orton was unaware that he was getting counted-out by the referee, which led to his elimination. Bliss did not appear in the ring during this week's RAW. But her arc for the night managed to create a lot of buzz on social media.

As a result, fans and critics now believe Bray Wyatt could make his much-awaited return at the Elimination Chamber event. Since Randy Orton is part of RAW's Elimination Chamber match, perhaps Wyatt could cost his rival a chance to win the WWE Championship.