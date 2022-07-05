"The most fun I've ever had" - Alexa Bliss discusses the time she had a match with Randy Orton 

Alexa Bliss recently discussed the on-screen superpowers her character had and the fact that she got to wrestle Randy Orton at a premium live event.

The Goddess of WWE has featured as a dark and disturbing character for the better part of the last two years. She joined up with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in 2020 and introduced Lilly the Doll in 2021. It is only recently that she seems to have shed the more supernatural aspects of her character.

The former RAW Women's Champion recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where she discussed her marriage, her finishing moves, and her love for Disney. When the topic of discussion came to The Firefly Funhouse, Alexa gushed over how much fun it was:

"The Firefly Funhouse stuff, it was so fun, it was so great. It's definately a moment in my career that I cherish the most because that was the most fun I've ever had. And I got to have a match against Randy Orton and beat him." (29:49 to 30:07)

Alexa Bliss had an intergender match against Randy Orton at Fastlane 2021. She shot fireballs out of her hand and made a lighting rig fall from the ceiling to spook Randy before Wyatt helped her pick up the win.

Alexa Bliss claims she enjoyed the more supernatural elements of her character

During the same interview, Alexa Bliss claimed that she enjoyed the more supernatural elements of her character.

During the pandemic, WWE used the lack of crowds to make some matches and moments cinematic by pre-recording things. Bliss was one of the superstars that the company utilized this technique for, including her match with Randy Orton mentioned above.

When asked about whether she enjoyed having superpowers on a wrestling show, Bliss said:

"I made stuff fall from the sky, you know what I mean. I made fire come out of my hands, like it was so cool... Oh my gosh! Who wouldn't wanna shoot fire out of their hands... That's so cool." (30:12 to 30:38)

This portion of Alexa's career was arguably the most divisive. While her character sold a lot of merch and saw relatively high numbers on social media, many fans online derided it for being 'too cartoony'. However, Alexa herself seems to have enjoyed it, and it remains a popular facet of her character to some fans.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

