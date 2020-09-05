Alexa Bliss comments on The Fiend and Nikki Cross

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently joined Kayla Braxton and the returning Xavier Woods on the latest episode of Talking Smack. On the show, the New Day member mentioned that he loved the new look of Alexa Bliss.

This week on SmackDown, we saw Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross get back together after they had an argument last week where Bliss broke her coffee mug. The Goddess stated on Talking Smack that she will gift Nikki a new mug since she destroyed the previous one.

Xavier Woods then asked her about "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, with whom she has been involved a lot lately on SmackDown. Alexa Bliss called The Fiend interesting. Woods then referred to The New Day's feud with the Wyatt Family years ago when he also was in a similar state. To this, Alexa Bliss just stared off and then snapped back and walked off the set, thanking them for having her on the show.

The recent character change of Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has gone through a massive character change in the last few months on WWE SmackDown. She made an interesting cameo during the Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules. Bliss was then heavily involved in the feud between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman before WWE SummerSlam.

During that time, The Fiend attacked Bliss, and later she started showing signs of affection towards him. There has been massive speculation of her joining Bray Wyatt and this week on SmackDown, Wyatt mentioned that next week, a new member will join him in the Firefly Fun House. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss has changed her look, going back to the pigtails, and has shown signs of turning heel. It is to be seen what happens on SmackDown next week with Wyatt and Bliss.

