"It was definitely much needed" - Alexa Bliss opens up about her time away from WWE

Alexa Bliss has discussed her hiatus from WWE after being with the company for nine years.

The Goddess took an extended break from the in-ring competition after her match with Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules last year. She returned to the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia in February and was taken off TV once again for several months. During that time, she got married to musician Ryan Cabrera.

Speaking to T95 The Rock Station, Alexa Bliss revealed that her time away from WWE allowed her to get surgery done on her nose and plan her wedding.

“I had surgery, I had to get my nose all handled because, after six broken noses, it finally collapsed. But then I took that time, as well as that to plan my wedding and get married and go on my honeymoon. So it was definitely much needed. After nine years in the company to have time to actually plan a wedding and do all the stuff that's basically because we're on the road, almost like 200 days a year. So we don't get a lot of time to plan stuff. So it was nice to have that time for once and kind of take advantage of that," said Bliss. (H/T Fightful)

Alexa Bliss on her new WWE theme song

The former RAW Women's Champion debuted a new theme song during her match with Sonya Deville on the May 16th episode of Monday Night RAW.

She mentioned during the interview that she collaborated with WWE's music team and helped write the lyrics for the song.

“The new theme song that I have now I got to collaborate with WWE Music and help with the lyrics and it was a lot of fun, but never really had a lot of input on the music. So this is the first time to do that, and it was fun to use a different side of my brain creatively,” said Bliss.

Alexa Bliss competed in a fatal 4-way match on RAW this week for an opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship. She was unable to win the bout, but she could get another opportunity for the title if she wins the Money in the Bank contract.

