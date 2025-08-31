Alexa Bliss, Damian Priest, Kim Orton and several others react to Nikki Bella's heartbreaking update 

Nikki Bella returned to WWE earlier this year, and after several twists and turns in her current storyline, she finally has a Women's Intercontinental Championship match at Clash in Paris later today. It seems that being on the road has some positives and negatives for the former Divas Champion, since she has proved she still has what it takes to compete with the current crop of wrestlers, but is also missing her son Matteo. The former champion recently shared a heartbreaking update about missing her son on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOf course, life on the road is something all WWE stars know something about and the likes of Alexa Bliss, who recently returned to WWE after welcoming her daughter, and Megan Morant who welcomed her first child back in March, have both reacted to the post. Kim Orton, the wife of WWE legend Randy Orton, has also sent a message to Nikki, since she is aware of the restrictions that tours put on wrestlers. Her husband is on the road for much of the year, which leaves her with their five children. Will Nikki Bella win the Women's Intercontinental Championship?Nikki Bella appears to have a plan, since it seems that she wants her sister Brie to make her return soon, and that could include the Women's Intercontinental Championship. This is Bella's first one-on-one match on pay-per-view in a number of years, but it seems that she could be the dark horse. With Bayley still having some issues with Becky Lynch and Brie potentially making her return, there could be interference on her behalf to help her win the title. Several WWE stars have reactedBrie and Nikki Bella want to win the Women's Tag Team Championships and it was believed that the match would take place at Evolution, but Liv Morgan's injury changed up a lot of plans.