Alexa Bliss defeats two WWE stars to qualify for Money in the Bank Ladder Match on SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Alexa Bliss competed against Chelsea Green and Michin in the Women's Money in the Bank Triple Threat qualifying match. This was the first match on the show.

After the bell rang, The Hot Mess was immediately sent to the floor. After she re-entered the ring, The Goddess tripped her, and she fell on her face. Bliss and Michin started arguing at the ringside, and Chelsea Green wiped both of them out on the floor with a suicide dive.

Michin hit Alexa Bliss with an overhead kick, and she did the same thing to Green. She then hit them both with a cannonball in the corner. Chelsea tried to take out Michin with the Unprettier, but the latter reversed it into an Eat Defeat. Michin went for the cover, but Alexa Bliss broke the count.

The multi-time women's champion spiked Michin with a tornado DDT and performed Twisted Bliss. She went for the cover, but Chelsea Green pulled Bliss out of the ring. The Hot Mess nailed Michin with the Unprettier, and Alexa planted Green with the Abigail DDT to win the match. Bliss is the first woman to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

