Former WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss was a guest on The Bella Twins' podcast. During her appearance on the show, Alexa Bliss spoke about her tryout and her first interview with Triple H:

They said, ‘Say something that’s gonna set you apart from everyone, or do something that’s going to set yourself apart.’ And so he was like, ‘Why do you want to be a WWE Superstar?’ And I said, ‘Well, you know, I really want to be Tinker Bell at Disney World, and I’m hoping this gets my foot in the door.’ And he looked up, and I was like, ‘I’m totally kidding!’

But I told him about my family, and how they loved WWE and I was talking about the current storylines that was going on on RAW and SmackDown. And I was in there for like 15 minutes, which I thought was kind of good. H/T: 411Mania

Bliss said that everyone else ahead of her was only interviewed for around five minutes while she was in there for 15. Bliss then revealed that one of the girls she had the tryout with was only interviewed for 2 minutes.

Alexa Bliss on when she found out she was getting signed by WWE

Alexa Bliss went on to talk about when she found out WWE was signing her. She had returned home to Ohio after the tryout and got a call from Canyon Cemon two weeks later, telling her she had been signed.

Advertisement

Alexa Bliss revealed that Cemon told her that Triple H had seen something special in her and fast-tracked her signing:

I get a call again Canyon [Cemon]. And he was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, you’re not going to the next round of the tryout. And I was like, ‘…oh. Okay.’ And he goes, ‘Instead, you’re going to be signed, you’re moving to Tampa in three months as long as you clear medical. We’re just hoping you’re as athletic as you look. He goes, ‘Yeah, you know, Triple H saw something that he liked in you, and he said that you’re going to be signed right off the bat.' H/T: 411Mania

Alexa Bliss has definitely lived up to what Triple H saw in her. Bliss is a multiple-time Women's Champion in WWE as well as a former Women's Tag Team Champion.