Alexa Bliss details a scary recent encounter whilst on a flight

In a recent Twitter post, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss reflected on a scary situation she encountered during a flight.

The former RAW Women's Champion was a passenger on the airplane, and she witnessed a young child having a seizure and being unresponsive. She explained that the kid was attended to by medical professionals on board who kept him safe until the plane landed.

"Just landed from a flight - very scary Situation happened. Very young child had seizure & was not responding - thank you to the medical professionals on the plane who helped the child & kept him safe until we landed #Thankyou," wrote Bliss.

You can check out the tweet below:

When a fan expressed that they were glad the medics were able to help him, Alexa Bliss responded by saying that there were fortunately two doctors and nurses on board the flight.

"Luckily we had 2 doctors and 2 nurses on the flight."

The WWE Universe reacts to Alexa Bliss' tweet about the scary incident

The Goddess regularly faces issues regarding flight travel and often takes to social media to air out her frustrations, but this was the most unfortunate one. Luckily, the child was safe and they received medical attention.

Little Miss Bliss is one of the most successful female superstars in WWE history. She's recognized as a Triple Crown Champion, as she held the RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Title.

She recently competed in the main event of this week's Monday Night RAW, where she took on Bayley. The latter is currently scheduled to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title at Extreme Rules next month.

