"It was so much fun" - Alexa Bliss discusses her on-screen therapy sessions

Alexa Bliss has opened up about her recent character shift in WWE. The progression in her on-screen persona came about due to the therapy session segments she was a part of earlier this year.

The Goddess of WWE has been showing a darker side to her character for the better part of the last two years, first being associated with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and then gaining dark magical powers. It is only after her recent return that she seems to have reverted to her older, less supernatural character.

Alexa recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where she discussed her career, her marriage, and Lilly the Doll among other things. When asked about the therapy sessions her character underwent earlier this year, which helped her get out of her darker persona, she had this to say:

"So that was a pitch that I pitched for a very long time. It was originally a very different kind of therapy because I wanted to be kinda taken away after Extreme Rules (2022) and then come back a different version of the Dark Alexa Character. But obviously things change and all that jazz, and I had to have surgery." (17:57 to 18:23)

Bliss went on to state that she had fun with the segments:

"They were so much fun. Everyone knows I love acting. I love performing and that aspect. And it's something I always feel creatively fulfilled in... It was so much fun and we had a good amount of creative control," said Alexa Bliss (18:33 to 18:56)

The segments were shown weekly on RAW and depicted Alexa Bliss going to a therapist to get over her doll Lilly getting torn apart by Charlotte Flair. In the final segment on the Feb 7th episode of the red brand, she seemed to have gotten over the doll's 'demise'.

Vince McMahon himself wrote Alexa Bliss' therapy segments

During the same interview, Alexa Bliss revealed that Vince McMahon himself wrote the therapy session segments.

While talking about how fun the segments were for her and how she had a certain level of creative control over them, the former RAW Women's Champion revealed that the then-WWE Chairman was the original writer of the sessions:

"Vince (McMahon) was super awesome and from what I have heard, he sat down for a few hours, wrote it all out, and took the vision and made it come to life." (18:58 to 19:08)

Although Alexa's darker character seems to be in her past, she believes that she can bring it back to the screen with a new twist.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

