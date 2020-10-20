Alexa Bliss drops a big tease on Twitter after her Firefly Fun House debut

The Season Premiere of Monday Night RAW was an exciting affair. It was The Fiend and Alexa Bliss who opened the show in an interesting segment with RETRIBUTION. The faction led by Mustafa Ali was then taken out by The Fiend after their match with The Hurt Business.

Later on the show, Bray Wyatt appeared with his latest Firefly Fun House episode. During the closing moments of the segment, someone knocked on the door and it was revealed to be Alexa Bliss. The Goddess was revealed as the newest member of the Firefly Fun House.

Alexa Bliss has now reacted to an interesting tweet from a fan, dropping a big tease on the speculation of Bray Wyatt having introduced her before to the WWE Universe.

It was during one of the Firefly Funhouse segments where Wyatt presented a creepy-looking doll that resembled Alexa Bliss' current look to a great degree.

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt on Monday Night RAW

The strange alliance between Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt is considered by many to be one of the best storylines currently in WWE. What started as a one-off cameo appearance at the Wyatt Swamp Fight earlier this year has now changed into a full-fledged storyline.

Alexa Bliss has seemingly given in to the dark side and is completely under the spell of The Fiend. She has also taken elements from The Fiend's character like his finisher, Sister Abigail. With both Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt getting drafted to RAW, it will be interesting to see where this storyline heads next and who will the spooky duo target on the Red brand going forward.