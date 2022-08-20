"Lexi is not for TV" - Alexa Bliss explains why she feels "boring" on WWE television right now

Multi-time women's champion Alexa Bliss is interested in bringing another version of her character on-screen, as she feels that she's "boring" on WWE TV right now.

The former RAW Women's Champion has portrayed numerous characters throughout her WWE career. During the pandemic era, she had a supernatural gimmick and paired with Bray Wyatt. Alexa Bliss also began carrying a spooky doll named Lilly, which she still has with her today.

The Goddess turned into a babyface after returning to WWE earlier this year. She dropped the horror-themed gimmick and is currently part of a tag team with Asuka on RAW.

During a recent appearance on the MackMania podcast, Alexa Bliss stated that she's currently working on a new version of herself, and she's waiting for the right time to show it.

"There is a version of me that I am dying to get to. It just hasn't gotten there yet... I saw this collage of all these different characters I've been in WWE and I was like, 'Man, I've been like nine different people.' ... There has been something that I've been working on for quite a while that I really want to get out there... It's all about timing."

Little Miss Bliss added that she's boring in real life and thinks that her current character isn't interesting either.

"For right now, it's kind of just me, doing my thing with Asuka, which is a lot of fun. like I always say, Lexi is not for TV. I'm boring as a person. I feel, on TV right now I'm boring, so I'm trying to regroup and reorganize things and get to where I want to be character-wise, for sure." [H/T Fightful]

Alexa Bliss and Asuka are vying to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Little Miss Bliss and The Empress of Tomorrow defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. on Monday Night RAW in the first round of the WWE Women's Tag team Championship tournament.

The two stars have previously held the coveted titles with different partners. Next week on the red brand, they will take on Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in the semi-finals.

The two teams are also scheduled to collide at WWE Clash at the Castle in a six-woman tag team match involving Bayley and Bianca Belair. The trio of Bayley, Kai and Sky have targeted Bliss and her friends since RAW after SummerSlam.

It'll be interesting to see if Alexa Bliss and Asuka overcome their current rivals to win the tournament and become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

