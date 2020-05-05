Alexa Bliss explains how her NXT stint is helping her perform in empty arenas

Alexa Bliss

For the last couple of months, WWE has been forced to shoot behind closed doors at the Performance Center without an audience. WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, happened without fans in attendance too. The WWE Superstars too have had to find a way to deal without crowd presence. Alexa Bliss, like a few other Superstars, has shone despite not having a live audience.

Speaking to Comic Book, Alexa Bliss explained how she is coping with this particular scenario.

Alexa Bliss on how NXT helped in working without crowd

Alexa Bliss spoke of her initial stint with NXT where she didn't draw much of a reaction when she was a babyface. It was only after Alexa Bliss turned heel that she started getting the crowd to react, thanks to her much-improved in-ring work as well as her superior mic skills. (H/T Fightful)

"Well, actually when I was a good guy back in NXT, when I first started in the ring, I didn't get reaction anyway as a good guy, so I'm used to having no crowd reaction."

"I didn't get any reaction until I became a bad guy, but I guess I got used to it because we would have practice matches all the time in NXT where there wasn't anyone there, and I think it's fun. I think it challenges us to try something new and to be extra vocal in the ring and help that dynamic of telling the story. We use the fans a lot in what we do and to tell our stories by using the crowd reaction, but when the crowd reaction is not there, we have to add another element to it. And I just think it's a good challenge and I don't really see much difference with it, to be honest."

Alexa Bliss is currently one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Nikki Cross after they beat the Kabuki Warriors at WrestleMania 36.