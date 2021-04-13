Alexa Bliss explains WrestleMania actions, seemingly introduces alter-ego

The WWE Universe was stunned on Sunday when Alexa Bliss cost "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt his match against Randy Orton during Night Two of WrestleMania 37. But why did she do it?

During tonight's edition of Alexa's Playground, Bliss explained her actions in the form of a story. She explained she used to be lost, but the darkness (The Fiend) saved her.

Alexa Bliss said that the darkness protected her and taught her everything he knew... but then the darkness went away. It was at that point where Bliss realized that maybe she didn't need the darkness after all.

While she worked to bring the darkness back, she realized that she could do everything independently and began to wonder if the darkness was, in fact, standing in her way.

Alexa Bliss has a new friend named Lily

Alexa Bliss then made the shocking revelation that she used what the darkness taught her to try and destroy it, revealing that she has now unlocked something truly evil.

At this point, Bliss introduced the WWE Universe to Lily, a creepy-looking puppet that looks like a mini version of herself. She ended Alexa's Playground by saying their fun is just getting started.

The camera zoomed in on Lily's face and her skull teeth tried to bite at the camera. It was truly a creepy sight. WWE RAW then announced that The Firefly Funhouse would return later on tonight.

What do you think of Alexa Bliss and her new "friend" Lily? Did you enjoy her explanation of what happened at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.