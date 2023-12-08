Alexa Bliss expresses desire to return amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and her husband Ryan Cabrera welcomed their daughter Hendrix into the world last month. As Bliss begins her journey into motherhood, the former Women's Champion has made it clear she does miss being inside the ring.

Bliss has been out of action since early 2023 following the announcement that she was expecting her first child in May. Her last match took place at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, facing off against then-RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a losing effort.

Recently, Little Miss Bliss replied to a post on Twitter made by a fan that showed highlights of her career. Bliss gave a short two-word response to the post, saying:

"Miss this," wrote Alexa Bliss.

Bliss is one of the most accomplished female WWE Superstars in the company's history. She is a five-time Women's Champion, a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion, and a former Money in the Bank winner.

While her last match took place this past January, it's been nearly a year since Alexa last won a match in WWE; she defeated Bayley on the December 11th, 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Alexa Bliss says her time away from WWE will be a good thing in the long run

During an interview with The Messenger back in July, Bliss expressed how she views her absence from a WWE ring as a positive. The multi-time champion noted that being away gives fans the chance to "miss you" and allows the talent to "evolve."

"Time away and reinventing a character, and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you. When you’re being seen on WWE [TV] three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going." [H/T: The Messenger]

At this time, there is no word on a timetable for Alexa Bliss' return to WWE. There have been several WWE Superstars who returned to the ring following giving birth, like Sarah Logan, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch.

However, every person's return timeline is different, and the only one who knows for sure when she'll be coming back is Alexa Bliss herself.

