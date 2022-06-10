RAW star Alexa Bliss expresses interest in competing at MITB

RAW star Alexa Bliss is interested in participating in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year.

Bliss was the winner of the 2018 Women's MITB Ladder Match. On the same night, she cashed in her MITB contract on the then RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax (real name Savelina Fanene) and won her third reign as champion. Bliss is also a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion. She returned from a brief hiatus following a nose surgery and her wedding to Ryan Cabrera.

In an interaction with WWE Deutschland, The Goddess expressed interest in competing in the MITB Women's Ladder Match this year. She said she had the upper hand due to her previous win and planned to devise new tactics this year:

"A 100%, if I'm able to be in, if I'm one of the people that's in the money in the ladder match, I would love to do that because obviously, it worked out very well my first time around. The last time I was in the Money in the Bank ladder match, I did not win, but this time, I'm hoping to be able to come up with some new tactics. If I'm in the match, and hopefully climb up that ladder and get that briefcase before anyone else.” (from 20:49 to 21:13)

Check out the entire interaction below:

Alexa Bliss on the creation of the Lilly doll

The Goddess allied with The Fiend portraying a dark character with black lipstick and dressed in black from head to toe. During this time, she often held a creepy doll in her image named 'Lilly.'

In the same interview with WWE Deutschland, Bliss talked about how she came up with the idea for the doll. She contacted Jason, in charge of the props at WWE, and informed him about her idea for Lilly.

Bliss said Jason delivered just as she described how she wanted the doll; as a child's scribbled drawing come to life:

“I was, like, button eyes, 3D teeth, wanted to kind of look like me but scary, and they came up with, they showed me Lilly, and it was the most incredible thing I've ever seen. And, you know, I was so happy WWE went for it because I knew there was something special about Lilly. And the fact she has resonated with so many people, especially the younger generation of fans, is awesome, because it just shows they enjoy her as much as I do.” (from 24:14 to 24:58)

Amber Vatne @sh0rty62 @AlexaBliss_WWE Is the storyline with Lilly staying for a while? I love Lilly and don't want to see her go! @AlexaBliss_WWE Is the storyline with Lilly staying for a while? I love Lilly and don't want to see her go! https://t.co/z4r4qngl9G

Since her return to RAW, Alexa Bliss has been undefeated in singles matches. It seems Bliss has set her eyes on future title opportunities. Though she was unsuccessful in the #1 contender challenge this week, it's yet to be seen how long before we witness Bliss with gold around her waist.

While using quotes from this article, please credit WWE Deutschland and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far