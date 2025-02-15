Alexa Bliss appeared on WWE SmackDown this week but was immediately accused. Soon after, there was also a big hint about the Wyatt Sicks.

Bliss has shared a history with Nia Jax. The two stars were best friends at one point in WWE and were assisting one another. However, Alexa turned on Nia Jax at the time. The two ended up having a feud, but all of this concluded more than seven years ago. With so much time having passed, though, Nia Jax has not forgotten any of it.

When she came across Alexa Bliss backstage on the blue brand this week, Nia accused Bliss of betraying her. Jax looked at her and said she was familiar with her old friends betraying her. Bliss was unbothered by the accusation, but seconds later, there was a tease from the Wyatt Sicks.

There was a glitch on the screen, and their message appeared for a split second. The message read, "Do you feel in charge?"

Whether this was meant for Alexa Bliss remains to be seen, but they are planning to interact with the star soon. When that will happen remains to be seen, but fans eagerly wait to see what happens next between the faction and the star.

