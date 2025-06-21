Alexa Bliss faces her former tag team partner for the first time in nearly 3 years on WWE SmackDown

Alexa Bliss and her former tag team partner, Asuka, wrestled in the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. This marked the first time in nearly three years that the duo faced each other in a televised singles match, with their last bout taking place on the August 1, 2022, episode of RAW.

During the match, The Empress of Tomorrow tried to go for a kick, but Little Miss Bliss caught her leg and planted her on the mat. She followed it up with a dropkick, but Asuka took her down with a shoulder tackle. Bliss got sent off the apron after being hit with a hip attack.

Asuka nailed Alexa Bliss with a missile dropkick and hit her with a few strikes and a suplex. When Bliss tried to go for a Sister Abigail, Asuka turned it into a roll-up and got a two-count. The Japanese star hit a kick for another two-count and went for a missile dropkick, but Alexa evaded it.

Alexa Bliss spiked The Empress of Tomorrow with a DDT before getting locked in an armbar. Asuka executed a hangman's neckbreaker and got a two-count. Bliss hit her former partner with a dropkick in the corner and went for a Twisted Bliss, but Asuka had her knees up. The latter finally hit the Emperor's Impact and won the match.

