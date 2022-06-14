Alexa Bliss and fellow RAW Superstar qualify for MITB match

RAW Superstars Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match on the latest edition of RAW.

Before making her entrance to the ring, Bliss passed a furious Becky Lynch, who earlier stated her interest in competing in the MITB match.

Alexa Bliss and Morgan competed in a tag team match against Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. The winning team would get the opportunity to qualify for the women's MITB ladder match.

The match started with some back-and-forth action as Morgan got the first hot tag. Doudrop then slammed Morgan ringside, who then avoided a senton splash from her opponent. Bliss was also on a roll as she put in some good moves.

Little Miss Bliss then hit Nikki A.S.H with a DDT and pinned her for the win.

This leaves four competitors left to be announced for the premium live event. Last week on SmackDown, Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li to win the first round of qualification matches for the ladder match.

Alexa Bliss's prior experience as the Women's MITB ladder match winner in 2018 might give her an undue advantage over the other competitors. However, it remains to be seen how Liv Morgan will fare in ladder match.

