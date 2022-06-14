×
Create
Notifications

Alexa Bliss and fellow RAW Superstar qualify for MITB match

Bliss was the 2018 winner of the Women&#039;s MITB match
Bliss was the 2018 winner of the Women's MITB match
Rosanne Raphael
Rosanne Raphael
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 14, 2022 07:59 AM IST

RAW Superstars Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match on the latest edition of RAW.

Before making her entrance to the ring, Bliss passed a furious Becky Lynch, who earlier stated her interest in competing in the MITB match.

Alexa Bliss and Morgan competed in a tag team match against Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. The winning team would get the opportunity to qualify for the women's MITB ladder match.

The match started with some back-and-forth action as Morgan got the first hot tag. Doudrop then slammed Morgan ringside, who then avoided a senton splash from her opponent. Bliss was also on a roll as she put in some good moves.

Little Miss Bliss then hit Nikki A.S.H with a DDT and pinned her for the win.

Go @YaOnlyLivvOnce!#WWERaw https://t.co/eL3uMZdWDS

This leaves four competitors left to be announced for the premium live event. Last week on SmackDown, Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li to win the first round of qualification matches for the ladder match.

Also Read Article Continues below
.@AlexaBliss_WWE & @YaOnlyLivvOnce are headed to #MITB!#WWERaw https://t.co/OkbokVgKwT

Alexa Bliss's prior experience as the Women's MITB ladder match winner in 2018 might give her an undue advantage over the other competitors. However, it remains to be seen how Liv Morgan will fare in ladder match.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

Edited by Debottam Saha

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...