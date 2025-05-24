Alexa Bliss finally addresses personal shots by Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown

Alexa Bliss and Tiffany Stratton shared the ring on WWE SmackDown, and it didn't go as one would've imagined. Today, The Goddess fired back at The Buff Barbie after she took a personal shot on Friday Night SmackDown.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton was interrupted by Alexa Bliss, who last week punched her ticket for a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. As the segment progressed, Charlotte Flair also appeared and shared the ring with the two before her qualifier match.

During the segment, the WWE Women's Champion referred to Bliss and Flair as relics, which raised some issues amongst veterans and the audience. Later, the multi-time RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion addressed the comments on X (formerly Twitter).

The 33-year-old retaliated by calling Tiffany Stratton a "cheap imitation." Moreover, she predicted her win at the annual Money in the Bank premium live event. Given the interaction and shots, if Bliss wins the briefcase, there's a chance she might go after the WWE Women's Champion.

"Funny being called “vintage” by the cheap imitation 🎀 #Smackdown #BlissInTheBank," Bliss wrote on X.

After Alexa Bliss, another name qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder match on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this month, the management announced qualifier matches for the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder matches in California. On Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley and Roxanne Perez won their respective matches and qualified for the upcoming event in June 2025.

Meanwhile, SmackDown also had qualifier matches for both men and women over the past week. Last week, Alexa Bliss and Solo Sikoa won their respective matches and advanced to the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event in June 2025.

On the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Giulia scored her first win on the blue brand and punched her ticket to Money in the Bank when she pinned Zelina Vega. Later, LA Knight pinned Shinsuke Nakamura and qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

