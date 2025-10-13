  • home icon
  • Alexa Bliss finally joins Wyatt Sicks amid Uncle Howdy absence in new project 

Alexa Bliss finally joins Wyatt Sicks amid Uncle Howdy absence in new project 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 13, 2025 10:08 GMT
Alexa Bliss has reunited with The Wyatts (image via WWE)
Alexa Bliss has reunited with The Wyatts (image via WWE)

WWE fans have been pushing for Alexa Bliss to join forces with Wyatt Sicks since she made her return to the company at The Royal Rumble.

The former Women's Champion has been on the same brand as Wyatt Sicks for several months, but the two entities have not yet crossed paths. Outside of the ring, Alexa Bliss has been able to unite with Wyatt Sicks as part of their Halloween Horror Nights project at Universal Studios.

As seen above, Bliss joined forces with Wyatt Sicks and became one of the scare actors while at the event recently.

She was able to step back inside the Firefly Funhouse and scare a number of WWE fans, stepping back into the character that she once portrayed alongside Bray Wyatt in WWE.

Alexa Bliss is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss may not be part of the Wyatt Sicks team like the WWE Universe wanted, but she is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Charlotte Flair.

She recently accepted the challenge from NXT's Sol Ruca and Zaria for a title shot, which could take place this week on SmackDown. This means that it could be an interesting few weeks for Bliss and Flair, especially if the NXT duo are able to dethrone them.

Wyatt Sicks on the other hand, has got themselves a real challenge on their hands with MFT, who recently brought back Tama Tonga. The group has already laid down the challenge for a shot at the Tag Team Championships, but fans have noticed that Uncle Howdy was strangely absent from the showdown.

Howdy has been missing for several weeks, and there has been no update on his whereabouts from anyone in WWE. This past week on SmackDown, his absence remained unexplained once again.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

