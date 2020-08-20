Alexa Bliss finally opens up on her relationship status, what Miz asked her current boyfriend revealed

Alexa Bliss was recently a guest on 'The Bellas Podcast', and the former Women's Champion opened up on her relationship status, among other topics.

Bliss is currently dating American singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera, and the WWE Superstar revealed the story of how she met and began to date him.

Believe it or not, Alexa Bliss didn't even meet Ryan Cabrera when the rumor of the two being a couple started doing the rounds. TMZ was the first to report the rumor about Alexa Bliss dating Cabrera, and the WWE Superstar revealed that she was just friends with the singer when the report was discussed fervently by the WWE fans.

Following the TMZ report, Alexa Bliss received several calls and text messages from people inquiring about her relationship status.

"It's funny how we met. We met because of a rumor that we were dating. When TMZ put that out, we were friends then. You know how WWE fans are? They are very passionate and into our personal lives. He was liking some of my tweets, and a fan saw that and started a whole Instagram that we were dating and tagged everyone in the company."

Did Miz play matchmaker to get Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera together?

The TMZ report had stated that The Miz played the role of a matchmaker when Cabrera and Bliss hung out backstage during the SmackDown premiere on Fox last year.

Alexa Bliss revealed that The Miz even called up Ryan Cabrera - who he's best friends with - and asked him whether he was dating Alexa Bliss. The singer hilariously responded by saying, "What is an Alexa Bliss?"

"I had people calling me and texting me and coming up to me saying, oh, you're dating Ryan. I said, 'I never met the guy.' Miz, who is best friends with Ryan called him and said, 'oh, dude, your dating Alexa Bliss?' He said, 'what is an Alexa Bliss?' He said, 'it's a girl I work with."

That's where Alexa Bliss and Cabrera began interacting regularly. The singer even invited her to attend one of his shows, and they became really good friends after that. It didn't take a long time for their friendship to blossom into a relationship.

"Then we started chatting that way. We were just friends, and he asked me to go to one of his shows. He asked where I was from. I said I'm from Orlando. He said he was flying to Orlando right now. 'I have a show in Epcot. You and your friends should come to the show.' I thought, maybe. I know how musicians are. I dated a musician when I first signed with WWE. I ended up going to the show. After the show, he said we are all going to go out and have some drinks and dinner and asked if I would want to come. I said, 'you know, it's late. I should probably get back. It's like 8:15, so I'm going home.' We became really good friends after that."

Alexa Bliss even said that Cabrera literally breaks his back to keep her happy, which has made it the most fantastic relationship of her life. Bliss added that this was the first relationship in which she hasn't experienced any trust issues and insecurities.

"I was very much not all about everything, but he was very patient and persistent, and we became amazing friends, and that turned into literally, the most amazing relationship because he is so sweet and so amazing. What's crazy about Ryan is this is the first relationship I've never had trust issues and insecurities because there is something about someone who tells you they are going to make you the happiest girl in the world and then actually does that. He literally breaks his back for my happiness." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Alexa Bliss is currently playing a vital role in the feud between The Fiend and Braun Strowman on SmackDown. WWE has even teased a possible romantic angle between Little Miss Bliss and Bray Wyatt's sinister alter ego, which could unfold after SummerSlam.