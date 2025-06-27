Alexa Bliss finally proposes huge new unstoppable alliance

Alexa Bliss has made a huge offer to start an unstoppable new alliance. If it materialises, this would be a big shift on WWE SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are certainly not strangers to one another, having wrestled previously and even worked together on NXT, with Charlotte welcoming Alexa when she arrived. She even made her feel welcome back then.

Since returning to WWE after a brief hiatus earlier this year, Bliss has been after Charlotte Flair to form a team. While she never explicitly stated it, the two have been meeting regularly without clearly defining their relationship. The Queen was not interested in being friends with Bliss, rebuffing every approach over the last few weeks. Now, the situation seems to have changed.

Tonight on SmackDown, Bliss approached Flair and made her an offer. When Charlotte said that she didn't need a friend, Bliss replied that she wasn't trying to be a friend, but rather to get on the same page. She directly proposed an alliance of convenience, where both parties would mutually support each other in achieving their goals.

"I'm not trying to be your friend, Charlotte, but it wouldn't hurt for us to be on the same page. Think of it as allies of convenience. Think about it," Alexa Bliss said.

This time, Charlotte didn't outright turn her down. The two of them together would be unstoppable given their pedigree and ability in the ring, as well as their past.

