Alexa Bliss finally sends a huge Wyatt Sicks message on WWE SmackDown after 2 years; Charlotte Flair very worried

Alexa Bliss has finally sent a message that indicates that The Wyatt Sicks may be back very soon. This was the first such message from her in over two years. Charlotte Flair was left very worried.

Bliss sent a message to Charlotte Flair backstage after the star lost her chance at qualifying for the Money in the Bank on SmackDown.

This was the first time that Alexa Bliss was seen talking to Lilly in forever, ever since the last time that it was a part of her character from two years back. The star has not been associated with the doll being an actual living being in some time, while it has still been featured in several segments. There have been a lot of rumors about The Wyatt Sicks being led by Alexa Bliss when the group returns.

While it has not happened yet, her talking to Lilly seems to indicate that it might not be too far away from happening either.

"That's why you need to have friends, because when you don't, there's no-one there to lift you up when everything falls apart."

Bliss has been hinting at teaming with Charlotte Flair for a while now, which the star has not really agreed to. It seems that Bliss has more on her mind.

