Alexa Bliss’ former stablemate reacts to pregnancy news with one-word message

The world of professional wrestling is celebrating Alexa Bliss' pregnancy announcement today.

The WWE Superstar took to social media this afternoon to announce that she and her husband, musical artist Ryan Cabrera, are expecting their first child together this December.

This unexpected announcement has created a lot of positivity online, resulting in wrestlers and fans alike congratulating Little Miss Bliss on social media. Alexa's former NXT stablemate Westin Blake took to social media to respond to the wonderful news and offers his best wishes to the happy couple, tweeting out:

"@AlexaBliss_WWE Congratulations *three red heart emojis*," Westin Blake wrote.

Does Alexa Bliss' pregnancy explain why she hasn't returned to WWE programming?

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen on WWE programming since her loss to Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble for the RAW Women's Championship.

During her time away, Bliss made appearances on The Masked Singer and That's My Jam. She also revealed in March that she had a skin cancer removal. While many people expected her WWE return to occur shortly after that, it never ended up taking place.

Based on her baby being due in December, that would mean that Bliss also got pregnant that same month which obviously would prevent her return to WWE.

Bliss confirmed on her social media that the pregnancy wasn't planned but called it one of the best moments of her life. Tweeting out:

"The best moments in life are the completely unexpected *red sparkle heart emoji* *blue heart emoji* Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!" Alexa Bliss wrote.

Were you surprised by Alexa's pregnancy announcement? Are you looking forward to her WWE return at some point in 2024? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

