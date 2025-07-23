Alexa Bliss gets a new WWE name 

Alexa Bliss has been working with Charlotte Flair over the past few weeks, and it seems that the two women are having a lot of fun despite making it clear that they are definitely not friends.

Ahead of SummerSlam, WWE has put both women on media duty, which means that they have been able to bond a little more, and Charlotte Flair now has a new name for her teammate.

Alexa Bliss has a new name [Image via Charlotte Flair's Instagram Story]

On one of their recent Instagram stories, Flair explained that they had been forced together and revealed that "Blisster" was her new nickname for the former Women's Champion.

Alexa Bliss didn't respond to her new pet name, which seems to mean that she approves of it.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair have a Women's Tag Team Championship match at WWE SummerSlam

It has been a whirlwind for the two women since they were able to secure themselves a Women's Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam last week, which means that even though they are not friends, they are on the same page.

It appears that Bliss and Flair are two of the women who have been affected by Liv Morgan's recent injury, because reports suggest they were planned to go against each other at Evolution or SummerSlam.

Instead, WWE has seen how well they have worked together and changed up a lot of their story to allow them to remain a team. Bliss and Charlotte are two singles stars in their own right, but it appears that crowds are reacting well to them as a team, which allows WWE to push them together.

They will take on Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship next weekend, which would add an interesting layer to their relationship if they are successful.

