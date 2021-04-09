Alexa Bliss gives her honest opinion on Bad Bunny

Alexa Bliss is looking forward to watching Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny perform at WrestleMania 37.

On a chat with Mike Jones ahead of WrestleMania 37, Bliss was asked which match she's looking forward to the most. She stated that she's excited to see Bad Bunny perform in a WWE ring, and added that the rapper has been training hard for his upcoming tag team match at WrestleMania.

Bliss also praised The Miz and John Morrison.

"I think it’s going to be entertainment value! Miz and Morrison are always so super entertaining, and I’m a big entertainment person. I love a good entertaining tag team and Miz and Morrison are it... And I’m excited to see Bad Bunny perform. He’s been training really hard. He was one of those people that dove in head-first, started training and preparing because he’s such a big WWE fan," Alexa Bliss said.

Alexa Bliss will accompany The Fiend at WrestleMania 37

Alexa Bliss and The Fiend have been feuding against The Viper Randy Orton for almost a year now. Orton burned The Fiend alive (literally) at TLC 2020. The former Universal Champion eventually returned as a new avatar at WWE Fastlane 2021. Alexa Bliss will be in The Fiend's corner for his match against The Viper at The Show of Shows.

Bad Bunny, meanwhile, has been featured a lot on WWE TV, and is scheduled to team up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. He first appeared at the 2021 Royal Rumble and kicked off a feud with The Miz and John Morrison. The world-renowned rapper is a huge WWE fan and looks pretty excited to compete on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. The tag team match is scheduled for Night One of WrestleMania 37.

Bad Bunny is one of the best celebs who appeared on wwe



That's the tweet #wweraw pic.twitter.com/wrNbfx0Kz4 — Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Axel_20__) April 6, 2021

