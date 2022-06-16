"I get very bored"- Alexa Bliss gives honest reaction to her constant character change in WWE

Alexa Bliss recently opened up about her constant character change in WWE and how she generally likes to deal with it.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Bliss defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop alongside her new tag team partner, Liv Morgan. In doing so, the two women qualified for the Women's Ladder Match at Money in the Bank.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Residency podcast, Bliss mentioned that she likes to evolve with her character and isn't a fan of getting too comfortable with a certain gimmick:

“I love evolving. I don’t like getting comfortable with one character. I like to always keep moving and keep changing and keep evolving mentally, I get very bored. I love the unknown. I love not knowing what I’m doing tomorrow.” (H/T- Ringside News)

WWE star Liv Morgan recently claimed that she cannot be friends with Alexa Bliss going forward

Following their qualification match on RAW, Liv Morgan revealed that she couldn't be friends with her tag team partner Alexa Bliss in the lead-up to Money in the Bank.

The two women are scheduled to cross paths at the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Speaking on RAW talk, Morgan said:

"Alexa, as much as I've had so much fun with [sic] teaming with you. So much fun like the best of my life. I kinda like can't be your friend anymore because I'm totally climbing up that ladder and grabbing that briefcase. It's mine baby. It's coming home with me. It's my birthday gift to myself."

Replying to Morgan, the former RAW Women's Champion said that there are no friends in fighting. Bliss added that as much as she wants Morgan to win the match, she herself wants to become a two-time MITB briefcase holder:

"There is no friend or fair in fighting. I understand and I do want you to succeed just not at my expense. So I'm gonna be two-time Money in the Bank briefcase winner and cash in and become RAW Women's Champion."

It will be interesting to see who can win the MITB briefcase and get a chance to cash in on either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Champion in the near future.

