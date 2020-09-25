Alexa Bliss goes into a trance when asked about The Fiend on Booker T's podcast

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has been acting quite odd lately. It started when she was attacked by The Fiend on an episode of WWE SmackDown, back in August. Ever since then, Bliss has been acting strange, and has gotten in a trance on more than one occasion.

Alexa Bliss was recently seen attacking Nikki Cross with Sister Abigail, a move popularized by The Fiend. Bliss' turn to the dark side has been intriguing fans for a while now. On the latest edition of Booker T's "The Hall of Fame" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer had a chat with Bliss on a variety of topics. During the final moments of the episode, Booker T finally asked Bliss about Bray Wyatt, and her encounter with The Fiend.

In a disturbing visual, Alexa Bliss went into a trance and simply stared at the screen for a few seconds, while Booker T kept trying to grab her attention. Suddenly, the feed cut off. You can watch the clip below, which starts at the 18:55 mark.

Alexa Bliss' storyline with Bray Wyatt has certainly intrigued the fans

As soon as Alexa Bliss was attacked by The Fiend on SmackDown, the angle caught the attention of the WWE Universe. The most logical explanation in regards to what's happening is that The Fiend has taken control of Alexa Bliss and the former Women's Champion isn't the person she once was. Only time will tell where this angle leads to.

Having said that, WWE can create a lot of storylines with this duo and it would be interesting to see what happens between Alexa Bliss and Wyatt in the coming weeks.