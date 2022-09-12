Alexa Bliss has heartbreaking two-word response to fan who misses her old WWE character

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE last month with a new character and new music, which has since seen her aligned with Asuka.

The former Women's Champion came up short in the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament and lost at Clash at the Castle last weekend, with fans wondering what's next for her.

Before Bliss' hiatus, she had a much darker character, which was linked to her time with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. This character allowed Little Miss Bliss to explore her love of horror movies and incorporate it into her gimmick. Many fans have called for this character to make its return, and it appears that Bliss agrees.

The former Champion recently responded to a fan on Twitter to note that she also missed Dark Alexa.

What could be next for Alexa Bliss in WWE?

Unless Alexa Bliss is chosen as Bianca Belair's opponent on RAW, then it's unclear where she slots in as part of the show. Belair is expected to face a surprise opponent, and it would be interesting if it was Bliss who was given the opportunity that she richly deserves.

Bliss desperately needs a character change, and the return of The Fiend could be the main change if WWE are able to push for Bray Wyatt to make his return.

At the moment, Bliss isn't being used as part of any main storylines and doesn't have anything that she can step into. The star did claim that she was next on the RAW Women's Championship following SummerSlam 2022, but plans have obviously changed, and she has now been pushed into a story where she's on the same side as Belair.

Bliss is one of the most popular female wrestlers on RAW, and a change of character could be the best option for her because it would allow her to unleash her creative side.

Little Miss Bliss hasn't held a singles title in WWE since 2018. Will this change soon? Sounds off in the comments section below!

