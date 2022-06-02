Alexa Bliss hilariously deflects question about major WWE RAW storyline

Alexa Bliss isn't trying to get involved in Kevin Owens' craziness right now.

Following WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens' life has been a living hell on Monday Night RAW. This is because he believes that newcomer Ezekiel is, in fact, former WWE Superstar Elias.

KO has been on a mission over the last couple of months to prove that he isn't crazy and that Ezekiel isn't Elias' younger brother. This has led the two men to have a singles match this coming Sunday at WWE's Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

This morning on WWE's The Bump, Alexa Bliss was asked to weigh in on the debate on whether she believes that Ezekiel and Elias are the same person. Her response was a clear statement that she doesn't want to pick a side in this current rivalry between Owens and Ezekiel.

"I'm just gonna sit and eat my fries," Alexa Bliss said refusing the answer the question in hilarious fashion.

With Becky Lynch on Kevin Owens' side, has Alexa Bliss sided with Ezekiel?

Friday night on SmackDown, Kevin Owens tried to convince his former best friend Sami Zayn to join him on Monday Night RAW to help expose that Ezekiel is Elias.

Zayn, however, chose to stay behind on SmackDown due to his current allegiance to The Bloodline, which resulted in yet another falling out between these former best friends.

Owens found himself a surprising ally Monday night on RAW Talk with former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. You can check out the hysterical interaction between these two in the embedded tweet below.

Since Lynch and Bliss have a history of not getting along on WWE programming, she may be unwilling to voice her support for KO right now.

While we aren't sure if Sunday's match between Kevin Owens and Ezekiel will solve anything, it will be interesting to see if that result will allow Bliss to finally admit if she believes Ezekiel and Elias are the same person or not.

