Alexa Bliss hits back at "keyboard warriors" who are trying to mess with her

Alexa Bliss recently hit back at "keyboard warriors" who tried to troll her on social media.

Bliss is one of the most popular female stars in WWE. During her tenure with the company, she has won nine championships, including five women's and three tag team titles. Over the years, she has been a part of several memorable storylines and rivalries.

Despite her achievements, the 31-year-old star has often received several heartbreaking and hurtful comments on social media, especially about her personal life and her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera.

However, Bliss is known to hit back at trolls, which she did recently when she tweeted to all the "keyboard warriors."

"I want to know how people who are keyboard warriors think I react to seeing their tweets … are they like “THIS WILL GET HER!” “TAKE THAT”I genuinely want to know … because they make me laugh," wrote Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss's husband received a threat from a fan ahead of WrestleMania 39

The latest threat for Bliss came ahead of WrestleMania 39 when a fan confessed he was traveling to LA to confront her husband in person.

"@RyanCabrera just letting you know my guy's out looking for you I'm on omw to the airport to get ready for Los Angeles tell your punk @ss wife @AlexaBliss_WWE I be there"

It looks like the troll won't leave her alone no matter what Alexa Bliss does or says. It's got to be heartbreaking for The Goddess to be trolled despite having a successful WWE career.

What do you make of Bliss' recent comments? Sound off in the comments section.

