Alexa Bliss on developing her character and the TV show that inspired Lilly

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has revealed the inspiration for her doll Lilly during a recent podcast appearance.

Since making her return in May, Alexa Bliss has been presented as a far more grounded and normal version of herself. This is a drastic change from the supernatural gimmick she had up until last year, first alongside "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and then on her own following his release.

Although Wyatt and the horror gimmick have both departed WWE TV, one thing that remains part of Alexa's presentation is the doll Lilly. Speaking on Out Of Character with Ryan Satin, Bliss talked about the inspiration for her dark and demented persona, stating that it came from reverting her character to a child's mentality:

"I wanted to kind of have my character have a bit of an identity crisis. So with that, that's why I kind of reverted to a child's mentality. Because I know, for me personally, to get real about it - so when I had my eating disorders, it was a traumatic thing for me, and my brain went back to a childlike defense mechanism. And so I kind of took part of that into my character," Bliss said. (26:07)

Reverting to this childhood mentality helped Bliss draw inspiration from one of her favorite childhood shows, The Big Comfy Couch.

"So I remember thinking, okay, what did I like watching when I was a child? I liked watching The Big Comfy Couch. And then so I got the concept of having Lilly from the girl from the Comfy Couch's doll, Molly." She added (26:37)

What has Alexa Bliss been up to in WWE?

Alexa Bliss recently competed in the 2022 Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, which was won by Liv Morgan.

In her most recent Monday Night RAW appearance, Bliss also suffered a pinfall loss to Morgan. She did, however, team alongside Liv and Asuka during her most recent SmackDown appearance.

In that match, they defeated the team of Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi.

It will be interesting to see where Alexa Bliss' character goes next. You can read more about her by clicking here.

