Alexa Bliss interested in an alliance with former rival; Twitter reacts

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss seems interested in forming an alliance with former rival Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks recently posted a photo on her Twitter handle which garnered a huge response from her fans in the comments. Alexa Bliss noticed the photo as well, which was captioned "Show me again, the power of the darkness", and she had a cryptic response to it.

Bliss tweeted that she would love to show Banks what she wants to see, and that there's always room for more on the playground. Check out the exchange below:

Alexa Bliss' response to Banks has excited many fans

The response to Alexa Bliss' tweet drove fans nuts. Many of them tweeted in support of the idea of a Bliss-Banks team-up. Here are some of the most notable fan tweets:

Exactly queen we want Alexsha pic.twitter.com/BhNLu7T6b3 — alyssa (@litacanranas) May 14, 2021

Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks aren't strangers since they've feuded on various occasions in the past. The duo faced off in a singles match for the first time in November 2013 on NXT. Banks came out victorious, and it was the first of many heated battles the two would have in the near future.

Bliss and Banks feuded for the RAW Women's title in 2017 and traded the belt in a span of eight days in August. Banks defeated Bliss for the belt at SummerSlam but ended up losing it to her on RAW eight days later.

Alexa Bliss is currently one of the most interesting characters in WWE. She joined forces with The Fiend last year on SmackDown, and the two were later drafted to RAW.

Bliss' character has potential, and the idea of her teaming up with Banks and turning The Boss into a deranged entity will certainly send waves across the WWE Universe.

What do you think? Would you like to see Alexa Bliss join hands with Sasha Banks sometime in the near future?