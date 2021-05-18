Alexa Bliss interferes as Natalya and Tamina retain the Women's Tag Team Titles on RAW

Alexa Bliss and Lilly provided Natalya and Tamina with a surprise assist on this week's Monday Night RAW. The episode saw Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler face off against the Women's Tag Team Champions in a rematch for the titles.

Earlier in the night, Natalya and Tamina made an appearance at Alexa's Playground, where they had a "lighthearted" chat with Bliss.

The title rematch seemed pretty one-sided for the most part, as it looked like Jax and Baszler were on their way to regaining the gold they lost on last week's SmackDown.

However, things took a shocking turn when Nia Jax was distracted after Reginald was seemingly hit with a flamethrower from the ring post, shocking everyone in the ring.

The distraction allowed Tamina and Natalya to take advantage and pin Shayna Baszler.

After the match, it became clear that it was Alexa Bliss and her demonic doll who had come to the aid of the Champions, as Lilly's "creepy" laughter played in the background.

Alexa Bliss and Lilly could be targeting Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

The actions of Alexa Bliss and Lilly have left many wondering exactly what their plans are. The duo also interfered a few weeks back when Charlotte Flair teamed up with Jax and Baszler.

Perhaps Bliss and Lilly have their sights set on causing problems for the former tag team champions. The question on the mind of the WWE Universe is why the duo is targeting Jax and Baszler.

Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss have been rivals in the past and one has to wonder if the latter is looking to revisit their old feud.

Alexa Bliss in the shoulders of Nia Jax lol pic.twitter.com/JpNlmdutjr — Diva lover (@DivaCelebLover6) July 18, 2017

Another interesting point of discussion would be what is next for the alliance between the former champions. Jax's decision to help Reginald prevented her from tagging in, and it ended up costing her and Baszler the tag team titles.

Are Baszler and Jax still on the same page? What do Alexa Bliss and Lilly want with them? Let us know in the comments section.