Alexa Bliss makes a bold statement about WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is undoubtedly one of the best story-tellers in the promotion. The former five-time Women's Champion in WWE has now shared a bold claim about WrestleMania.

During her recent appearance on WWE Table Talk, Alexa Bliss revealed that she wants a chance to main event WrestleMania. She quoted the transformation that the women's division has undergone in the company and believes that more women should be in the main event of WrestleMania. Here's what Alexa Bliss had to say,

"I think that's one thing I would love to do is the main event WrestleMania. You know, our women, the Women's Evolution has done amazing things, and it was a great accomplishment for every woman in the company for the women to main event WrestleMania. But I think it's time to have more women as main events and see how that goes."

Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair were the part of the first and the only time in an all women's WrestleMania main event last year. Alexa Bliss hosted that PPV, and it is one of her favourite moments in WWE. Revealing a few other such moments that are close to her, Bliss further claimed,

"There have been so many amazing moments. That's the hard part. You know, I've been very fortunate with the opportunities that I've had with WWE, and I've been able to be champion at two WrestleManias, my first and second. I got to host WrestleMania [35]. There's been a lot of firsts that I've been able to do with the company. I don't know; I think every moment is the height of my career because, with WWE, you don't know if those opportunities are ever going to come back. So, anytime that opportunity presents itself, you have to you know, take advantage of it, and treat it like the height of your career. And I think that's kind of how I view it." (H/T WrestlingInc)

The chaos surrounding #SmackDown the past few weeks continued as RETRIBUTION struck again and @BraunStrowman came face-to-face with 'The Fiend' @WWEBrayWyatt! pic.twitter.com/PZdYUJhA5N — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 15, 2020

Alexa Bliss and her current run in WWE

Alexa Bliss was recently included in the Universal Championship feud after she was attacked by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Braun Strowman unexpectedly denied helping Bliss, and the latter wanted her answers.

Last week, Alexa Bliss tried to confront Braun Strowman, but things took a strange turn when the Monster Among Men attacked her. It will be interesting to see how her role in this rivalry will develop in the coming days.