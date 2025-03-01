Alexa Bliss makes unexpected appearance on WWE SmackDown and attacks 23-year-old star

Alexa Bliss made an unexpected appearance on WWE SmackDown this week after a match and attacked Roxanne Perez. The two stars will meet at Elimination Chamber tonight for the first time alongside four other women.

Earlier tonight, Bayley teamed up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to take on Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez in a six-woman tag team match. The four other names mentioned, excluding Raquel, are the remaining participants in the Chamber match.

The heels won the match after The Prodigy hit The Role Model with Pop Rox and pinned her to give her team the victory. As Roxy was celebrating in the ring, Alexa Bliss emerged out of nowhere and nailed the 23-year-old star with the Abigail DDT.

The Wicked Witch of WWE reminded everyone, including Roxanne Perez, that she's also part of the match, and that she can't be messed with. There was a glitch at the end, and it seemingly involves The Wyatt Sicks.

WWE has been teasing this for weeks, so it's possible that Alexa Bliss could become a new member of the group. She used to work with Bray Wyatt when he was The Fiend and has even crossed paths with Uncle Howdy before.

