Alexa Bliss has a message for her fans in India

Alexa Bliss is currently one of the most popular Superstars in all of WWE. She was drafted to WWE RAW during the 2020 WWE Draft, along with The Fiend. The duo has been terrorizing the red brand ever since. Bliss recently sat down with Gaelyn Mendonca of WWE NOW India and responded to a bunch of fan questions.

Alexa Bliss was asked by Gaelyn herself if she had something to say to her large fanbase in India. Here's what Bliss had to say to her Indian fans:

"Thank you guys so much for your support. Hopefully we can get back over there soon, and I hope everyone's staying healthy. And yeah, thank you for the continued support, especially with everything going on right now."

Alexa Bliss has been wowing fans from the Indian subcontinent for around four years now

Alexa Bliss made her way to WWE's main roster in 2016, when she was drafted to WWE SmackDown. Bliss had the looks, mic-skills, and wrestling ability to become one of the very best in WWE, and she didn't disappoint one bit. In just around four years, Bliss has managed to become a 5-time Women's Champion, and a Money In The Bank winner.

Bliss aligned with The Fiend on WWE SmackDown a while ago, and the two are currently wreaking havoc on the RAW brand. The pair recently entered into a feud with 14-time WWE World champion Randy Orton, who shares a dark history with Bray Wyatt. Orton and Wyatt's demonic alter-ego are set to square off at WWE TLC, WWE's final pay-per-view of the year, in what's sure to be a thrilling encounter.

See ya soon Randy.... 😈 https://t.co/kCBe9FcflY — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 30, 2020

It's going to be an interesting few months going forward, as we get to see how WWE handles Alexa Bliss' deranged character and what she ends up accomplishing while donning the gimmick.