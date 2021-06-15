Alexa Bliss has a message for R-Truth after RAW

Alexa Bliss had an interesting message for R-Truth on tonight's edition of RAW Talk.

Bliss is all set to take on Shayna Baszler at the upcoming Hell In A Cell event. Reginald interfered in Bliss' outing against Nia Jax on tonight's RAW which led to the former Women's Champion scoring a DQ win over Jax.

Alexa Bliss wasn't happy one bit over Reginald's interference and began backing him into a corner. It looked like Reggie was put in a trance by Bliss until Jax snapped him out of it.

Alexa Bliss later appeared on RAW Talk and made it clear that Reginald needs to be punished for what he did.

“Reginald needs to be put in timeout just like Lilly. When you do something wrong, you must be punished. Lilly did something wrong [to Shayna Baszler], and that’s why she’s in timeout,” said Alexa Bliss.

Bliss also had an interesting message for R-Truth. She stated that there are certain folks that Lilly likes and Truth is one of them. Bliss added that Lilly "constantly asks about" the former 24/7 Champion and wants to invite him to Alexa's Playground.

"She actually likes you, Truth. She constantly asks about you. She asked if you would go on the [Alexa’s] Playground sometime,” said Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss seems all set to put Shayna Baszler down at WWE Hell In A Cell 2021

Alexa Bliss came face to face with Shayna Baszler on last week's edition of WWE RAW and the show ended with Lilly getting into the former NXT Women's Champion's head. Bliss acknowledged tonight that things got a little out of hand last week and that Lilly acted improperly. She then revealed that she's put the demonic doll in 'timeout' because of the way she treated Baszler.

Alexa Bliss was about to score a huge win over Nia Jax tonight when Reginald showed up and caused the DQ. It wouldn't be a stretch to assume that Baszler might be in for a hard time at Hell In A Cell.

As for R-Truth, one wonders what would happen if he somehow ends up entering Alexa's Playground. Would you like to see Alexa's Playground segment shortly with R-Truth as the guest? Sound off in the comments section!

