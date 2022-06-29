Alexa Bliss has one-word reaction to a fan calling her 'pathetic'

Alexa Bliss has reacted to being called 'pathetic' by a fan following her latest singles match against Liv Morgan on RAW.
On last night's edition of the red brand, Little Miss Bliss took on Liv Morgan in a singles competition. The contest ended with the latter pinning her opponent with a rollup. Both stars are scheduled to compete in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match at the namesake event.
Many fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the match. Some were quite harsh while criticizing the bout. One fan wasn't happy with Bliss losing the match to Morgan and called the latter a 'subpar' talent.
However, another Twitter user chimed in and questioned Bliss' wrestling skills. The user added that the former women's champion was 'pathetic' during her match with Morgan. The tweet caught Bliss' attention, and she responded to it.
Check out the exchange below:
Alexa Bliss received massive support from her fans in the replies
Several fans took to the reply section to support Alexa Bliss following her response to the Twitter user's harsh criticism.
Check out some of the reactions below:
Bliss took quite an interesting approach to deal with haters after her match with Liv Morgan. She 'liked' many tweets that criticized her after the contest.
When a Twitter user asked her the reason behind liking those tweets, Bliss stated the following:
Alexa Bliss was on a roll before her recent loss to Liv Morgan. She had won six straight singles matches since returning to WWE TV in May. Bliss' winning streak finally came to an end this week.
At Money In The Bank 2022, Bliss could become a two-time Women's Money in the Bank winner. The last time she won the briefcase was way back in 2018. Her fans would love to see her win the contract again and cash it in to win a women's title, somewhere down the line.
