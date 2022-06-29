Alexa Bliss has one-word reaction to a fan calling her 'pathetic'

Alexa Bliss has reacted to being called 'pathetic' by a fan following her latest singles match against Liv Morgan on RAW.

On last night's edition of the red brand, Little Miss Bliss took on Liv Morgan in a singles competition. The contest ended with the latter pinning her opponent with a rollup. Both stars are scheduled to compete in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match at the namesake event.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the match. Some were quite harsh while criticizing the bout. One fan wasn't happy with Bliss losing the match to Morgan and called the latter a 'subpar' talent.

However, another Twitter user chimed in and questioned Bliss' wrestling skills. The user added that the former women's champion was 'pathetic' during her match with Morgan. The tweet caught Bliss' attention, and she responded to it.

Check out the exchange below:

Steve Pellikaan @StevePellikaan @WWEonFOX @YaOnlyLivvOnce @AlexaBliss_WWE Poor Alexa. She's one of the top stars in the division and they can't think of anything for her to do, so they have her put over a subpar talent. @WWEonFOX @YaOnlyLivvOnce @AlexaBliss_WWE Poor Alexa. She's one of the top stars in the division and they can't think of anything for her to do, so they have her put over a subpar talent.

Alexa Bliss received massive support from her fans in the replies

Several fans took to the reply section to support Alexa Bliss following her response to the Twitter user's harsh criticism.

Check out some of the reactions below:

D27Lee @TheD27Lee @AlexaBliss_WWE @bgomez1107 @StevePellikaan @WWEonFOX @YaOnlyLivvOnce Don't let trolls like this get to you. Any real fan knows Alexa is a top tier and can put on a great story. The real question here is...what direction are they taking the story..Goddess route or playground? We'll just have to stay tuned to find out. @AlexaBliss_WWE @bgomez1107 @StevePellikaan @WWEonFOX @YaOnlyLivvOnce Don't let trolls like this get to you. Any real fan knows Alexa is a top tier and can put on a great story. The real question here is...what direction are they taking the story..Goddess route or playground? We'll just have to stay tuned to find out.

Bliss took quite an interesting approach to deal with haters after her match with Liv Morgan. She 'liked' many tweets that criticized her after the contest.

When a Twitter user asked her the reason behind liking those tweets, Bliss stated the following:

Alexa Bliss was on a roll before her recent loss to Liv Morgan. She had won six straight singles matches since returning to WWE TV in May. Bliss' winning streak finally came to an end this week.

At Money In The Bank 2022, Bliss could become a two-time Women's Money in the Bank winner. The last time she won the briefcase was way back in 2018. Her fans would love to see her win the contract again and cash it in to win a women's title, somewhere down the line.

