Create
Notifications

Alexa Bliss has one-word reaction to a fan calling her 'pathetic'

Alexa Bliss is facing severe criticism following her match against Liv Morgan.
Alexa Bliss is facing severe criticism following her match against Liv Morgan.
reaction-emoji
Abhilash Mendhe
Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Jun 29, 2022 09:57 AM IST

Alexa Bliss has reacted to being called 'pathetic' by a fan following her latest singles match against Liv Morgan on RAW.

On last night's edition of the red brand, Little Miss Bliss took on Liv Morgan in a singles competition. The contest ended with the latter pinning her opponent with a rollup. Both stars are scheduled to compete in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match at the namesake event.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the match. Some were quite harsh while criticizing the bout. One fan wasn't happy with Bliss losing the match to Morgan and called the latter a 'subpar' talent.

However, another Twitter user chimed in and questioned Bliss' wrestling skills. The user added that the former women's champion was 'pathetic' during her match with Morgan. The tweet caught Bliss' attention, and she responded to it.

Check out the exchange below:

@WWEonFOX @YaOnlyLivvOnce @AlexaBliss_WWE Poor Alexa. She's one of the top stars in the division and they can't think of anything for her to do, so they have her put over a subpar talent.
@StevePellikaan @WWEonFOX @YaOnlyLivvOnce @AlexaBliss_WWE Have you seen Alexa Bliss wrestle? And more tonight...she was Pathetic.
@bgomez1107 @StevePellikaan @WWEonFOX @YaOnlyLivvOnce Thanks 👍🏻

Alexa Bliss received massive support from her fans in the replies

Several fans took to the reply section to support Alexa Bliss following her response to the Twitter user's harsh criticism.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@AlexaBliss_WWE @bgomez1107 @StevePellikaan @WWEonFOX @YaOnlyLivvOnce Don't listen to haters they're not worth anyone's time
@AlexaBliss_WWE @bgomez1107 @StevePellikaan @WWEonFOX @YaOnlyLivvOnce Don't let trolls like this get to you. Any real fan knows Alexa is a top tier and can put on a great story. The real question here is...what direction are they taking the story..Goddess route or playground? We'll just have to stay tuned to find out.
@AlexaBliss_WWE @bgomez1107 @StevePellikaan @WWEonFOX @YaOnlyLivvOnce Hope your not listening to these morons Alexa your a light of this world don’t let them drag you down
@AlexaBliss_WWE @bgomez1107 @StevePellikaan @WWEonFOX @YaOnlyLivvOnce Just keep smiling and waving at the haters! Haha https://t.co/iqKHc4aptL

Bliss took quite an interesting approach to deal with haters after her match with Liv Morgan. She 'liked' many tweets that criticized her after the contest.

When a Twitter user asked her the reason behind liking those tweets, Bliss stated the following:

@Wrestle202 @ViciouslySABLE Because they make me laugh
Also Read Article Continues below

Alexa Bliss was on a roll before her recent loss to Liv Morgan. She had won six straight singles matches since returning to WWE TV in May. Bliss' winning streak finally came to an end this week.

At Money In The Bank 2022, Bliss could become a two-time Women's Money in the Bank winner. The last time she won the briefcase was way back in 2018. Her fans would love to see her win the contract again and cash it in to win a women's title, somewhere down the line.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

Edited by Angana Roy
reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...