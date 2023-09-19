Alexa Bliss paid tribute to Bray Wyatt with her daughter's middle name, 'Rouge'

Alexa Bliss paid a wholesome tribute to Bray Wyatt, aka Windham Rotunda, while naming her baby.

Little Miss Bliss recently revealed the name of her soon-to-be-born daughter. Her daughter's name is Hendrix Rouge Cabrera. Bliss later explained in a tweet that her daughter's first name was a tribute to legendary singer Jimi Hendrix. She added that the name 'Rouge' was "for a few personal reasons."

A couple of fans asked Alexa Bliss if 'Rouge' was a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt. Bliss ended up liking both tweets, confirming fans' speculation.

Check out Bliss' tweet and a screengrab of her 'likes.'

Alexa Bliss' heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt after he passed away at 36

Alexa Bliss was incredibly close to Wyatt in real life, and the two were the best of friends. The duo worked on WWE TV together for months and primarily feuded with Randy Orton. Bliss penned an emotional letter to Wyatt following his untimely demise on August 24, 2023.

Here's what she wrote:

"I’m just in shock. Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. Amazing friend & one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you’ve brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you. It’s going to take me some time to really process this. Sending my love to the Rotunda Family & Jojo. We love you Windham 🖤"

Bliss' baby is due in December, and she is on cloud nine, judging by her latest Instagram posts. She is insanely popular among WWE fans, and they will have to wait for a while before they finally get to see her back on WWE TV.

