Alexa Bliss pays emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt during major WWE appearance

WWE star Alexa Bliss was at Fanatics Fest this weekend. The event was held in New York and featured some of the top names across sports coming out to meet and interact with fans.
Bliss has been one of the most popular stars in the WWE over the last few years. She had a stellar run with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. After a hiatus from the company, she returned at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, amid huge cheers from the fans. The star is currently a part of the SmackDown roster.
During the event, Bliss gave a little fan a moment to remember. She did an entrance with a couple of fans. One of them was cosplaying as The Fiend Bray Wyatt, while another was a little version of Alexa Bliss. Fans cheered the three as they made their way down the ring, with Bray's entrance theme playing in the background.
WWE later shared the clip on social media, claiming Alexa was making memories at Fanatics Fest.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!
Alexa Bliss was heavily featured on SmackDown
It was an important night on SmackDown for the Five Feet of Fury as she faced Asuka in the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The two stars battled it out in the high-stakes matchup. However, Asuka picked up the win as she finished her opponent with an Empress Impact and advanced to the finals.
Later, Bliss showed up to help Charlotte Flair. The Queen was in a match against Chelsea Green. Flair won the match, but the Secret Hervice, consisting of Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, immediately attacked her. Alexa helped Flair even the odds and chase away the assailants. However, Charlotte refused to shake hands with her savior and walked out of the ring.
There have been subtle teases of Alexa Bliss joining The Wyatt Sicks in some capacity. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 33-year-old star.