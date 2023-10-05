Alexa Bliss posts first photos of herself in nearly a month showing her glow-up during pregnancy

Alexa Bliss has been out of action for quite a while now. It was revealed that she got pregnant in March and is expecting a baby around December 2023. She recently posted the first photos of herself after nearly a month on social media.

There aren't any plans for Bliss to return anytime soon because nobody expects her to return immediately after the baby. Even Becky Lynch was out of action for 15 months after announcing her pregnancy in an episode of RAW in the ThunderDome. Even Lacey Evans took a little over a year.

The multi-time women's champion posted a photo of her belly in what looks to be a photoshoot. Top star Charlotte Flair responded by sending her love to Alexa Bliss:

WWE was teasing an Alexa Bliss-Bray Wyatt reunion before both stars took a hiatus

Although it wasn't the direction that fans were looking for at the time, there was a phase earlier this year when WWE heavily teased Bliss pairing up with Bray Wyatt again.

The two famously had an alliance during the pandemic, stemming from Wyatt's feud against Braun Strowman - another man Bliss associated with during the Mixed Match challenge.

While the duo made for good television, things went sour in Wyatt's second-last match with WWE (and last in that run) as Alexa cost him against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 to end their time together.

There are no details on what WWE had planned, but it seemed like a slow build-up where a rehabbed Alexa was visibly affected by Wyatt's presence.

Even Wyatt came down with a case of COVID soon after that and was scheduled for a return before his untimely tragic passing. Bliss expressed her sorrow in multiple social media posts.

