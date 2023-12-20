Alexa Bliss potentially teasing WWE return at major upcoming event

In the last decade, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss broke the proverbial glass ceiling and became the top champion of the women's division several times. She was also involved in some intriguing and unique storylines, notably with the late Bray Wyatt.

Bliss has made a name for herself and the fans have certainly missed her during her absence from the world of WWE today. She is still taking time off after delivering her baby daughter, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera, on November 27, 2023. But she may not be away for much longer.

Could the former Women's Champion resurface on WWE programming come January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field? The Royal Rumble PLE is notorious for being the night that many absent superstars choose to make a comeback. On Instagram, Alexa Bliss shared a throwback post from this year's edition, which marked her final match before taking maternity leave.

Check out her Instagram story below:

Alexa Bliss faced Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023

Alexa Bliss challenged RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a losing effort at the event. In a post-match moment, WWE had teased her getting involved with Bray Wyatt in some fashion.

Alexa Bliss names intergender match against former WWE Champion Randy Orton a personal favorite

At Fastlane 2021, Alexa Bliss took on Randy Orton in a one-on-one match. Since the bout happened during the COVID-19 lockdown, WWE was able to explore more cinematic possibilities in the contests they presented.

Not only did she face The Viper, but even scored the victory, after "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt resurfaced to reignite a WrestleMania program with Randy Orton. Alexa Bliss told Rob Armstrong of BT Sport earlier this year that this was a surreal moment in her career:

"Never in a million years did I ever think I'd have a match with Randy Orton. I have to say, this might be one of my favorite matches that I've ever done," Bliss admitted. "This was cool. This was a fun, super fun match. I feel like this has to be one of my favorites. I will tell you, taking an RKO is not fun. But it's pretty cool to say you've taken an RKO before." [From 4:04 to 4:30]

Having been gone for a while now, it'll be interesting to see how Alexa Bliss fits into the current landscape of the company. She was a member of the RAW roster prior to her absence, and even held the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Asuka.

