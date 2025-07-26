Alexa Bliss provides injury update after scary accident at WWE SmackDown

The WWE Universe has been through an emotional turmoil this year as several major superstars have unfortunately been injured and are now sidelined. Liv Morgan and Seth Rollins are two of the biggest names on the list.The latest edition of SmackDown saw Alexa Bliss involved in a scary accident, which worried her fans. However, the former RAW Women's Champion has provided an injury update.Friday Night SmackDown this week saw a singles match between Alexa Bliss and Roxanne Perez, with Charlotte Flair and Raquel Rodriguez in the corner, supporting their tag team partners. During the bout, Bliss had a scary incident, busting her nose open, leaving blood to drip all over the canvas. It appeared she broke her nose after mislanding a Moonsault from the top rope onto Raquel's knee at ringside.Fears of Bliss sustaining a broken nose raised instant concerns among many. A fan commented on the post, hoping the former RAW Women's Champion was fine. Providing an injury update, Alexa revealed that she was ''1000000% Fine.&quot;&quot;I’m 1000000% totally Fine :) thank you,&quot; Alexa replied.Alexa Bliss, alongside her tag team partner Charlotte Flair, is all set to face Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at the historic SummerSlam Premium Live Event next week.WWE star Alexa Bliss reacted to a hateful comment involving her daughterFollowing the scary moment, fans started to share the exact moment when Alexa Bliss potentially hurt her nose. A fan quoted the clip and wrote that Bliss should leave the company and spend time with her daughter at home.Little Miss Bliss was quick to respond to the hateful comment. She revealed that her daughter comes along with her on the road, shutting down the idea of her leaving her daughter alone while competing in the Stamford-based promotion.&quot;She comes on the road w me thanks for the opinion tho,&quot; Alexa wrote.With WWE SummerSlam 2025 a week away, it will be interesting whether Alexa and Charlotte will capture the Women's Tag Team Titles or The Judgment Day stars retain their gold and continue their dominant run.