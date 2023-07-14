Alexa Bliss provides WWE fans with an update on her pregnancy

Earlier today, top WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss posted a photo online as she revealed how her pregnancy is going.

The former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion announced in May that she and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, are expecting their first child together.

Alexa posted a photo on her Instagram story, providing an insight into how she is feeling with the various physical changes pregnancy can bring.

"Not the body I’m used to. But I’m working on something pretty magical in there."

Over the past year or so, Bliss has achieved many huge personal milestones, with her announcing her pregnancy as well as getting married. Fans of Little Miss Bliss will no doubt be hoping for a return to the ring later down the line.

What is Alexa Bliss' favorite WWE memory?

During her 10-year run in the company, the 31-year-old has worked with big names like Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, and Bayley.

Arguably her best work, both in the ring and especially on the mic, took place in 2020 and 2021 when she worked as the ally of the former Universal Champion, Bray Wyatt.

Speaking to BT Sport, Alexa Bliss shared what it was like to work with someone as creative as The Eater of Worlds himself.

"This was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career. The most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career, I can easily say, was this time period. I’ve never had more fun in my life." (H/T Fightful)

Check out the full interview below:

During her strange pairing with Wyatt, Alexa Bliss was able to tap into a side of her WWE persona that fans have rarely ever seen from a female performer before.

