Watch: Alexa Bliss raps Eminem's iconic song Killshot, claims she likes to sing it 5 times a week

Alexa Bliss has taken to social media to share an interesting fact regarding herself.

The former RAW Women's Champion claimed that she likes to rap Eminem's iconic song 'Killshot' at least 5 times a week.

Taking to Twitter, Bliss wrote:

"Fun fact - I rap @Eminem “kill shot” at least 5 times a week - & if you know me, you know that it really may be more than that lol"

In response to her tweet, some fans even posted a clip of Bliss rapping 'Killshot'. Even Little Miss Bliss acknowledged the same, as she wrote in a follow-up tweet:

"Welp here's the proof- thanks Twitter"

'Killshot' is a diss track that was produced by Eminem in response to Machine Gun Kelly's 'Rap Devil'.

MGK's song was produced after Eminem initially dissed him on his track 'Not Alike' from his album Kamikaze.

The WWE Universe reacts to Alexa Bliss singing Killshot

The WWE Universe gave props to Alexa Bliss for rapping Eminem's Killshot. Fans even asked her to rap 'The Real Slim Shady' and 'Rap God'

However, the majority of fans noticed the Guns N' Roses shirt Bliss was wearing in the clip.

Little Miss Bliss made her return to in-ring action a few weeks ago, as she defeated Sonya Deville in her first match. The following week, she once again got the better of Deville in a rematch.

In the weeks that followed, Bliss defeated her former tag team partner Nikki A.S.H. and even got a win over Doudrop. The former RAW Women's Champion even found herself in contention for the #1 contender slot for the RAW Women's Championship.

However, she was unable to beat Doudrop, Liv Morgan, and the current #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship, Rhea Ripley, on RAW.

