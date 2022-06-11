Alexa Bliss reacts to being asked about a potential tag team with Liv Morgan

Alexa Bliss seems open to the idea of forming a tag team with fellow WWE Superstar Liv Morgan.

On the latest episode of RAW, Bliss competed in a four-way bout that also featured Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan. Ripley won the match, thus securing a RAW Women's title shot against Bianca Belair.

Bliss and Morgan worked as tag teams on a bunch of occasions during the match and WWE acknowledged the same on Twitter.

Little Miss Bliss recently had a chat with WWE Deutschland on Instagram and was asked about possibly forming a tag team with Morgan. Here's what she had to say in response:

"Of course. My past has shown that I don't do too well with tag teams. Somehow, I always end up having major falling outs with my tag team partners. But I think it would be a lot of fun to tag with Liv, especially 'cause she's super talented. We've all seen videos of her in the ring. She gets this energy from somewhere I don't even know, because I drink so much caffeine a day and I still can't get to her level of energy, so kudos for that. She's super talented... yeah, it would be a lot of fun to tag with Liv and it was fun working with her in the Fatal Four-Way match. Sometimes, even though you're against someone you gotta work with them to take down the people who are a little bit stronger, a little bit more powerful, but, yeah, I think it would be a lot of fun." [25:29-26:20]

Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan have previously tagged with each other

If Alexa Bliss ends up forming a tag team with Liv Morgan, it won't be the first time that the two female stars have joined forces. The duo have teamed up on a couple of occasions in the past.

On the April 23, 2018 episode of WWE RAW, fans were treated to a 10-person tag team match. Bliss, Morgan, Mickie James, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan stood victorious over Bayley, Ember Moon, Natalya, Nia Jax, and Sasha Banks.

Later that year, Bliss and Morgan teamed up again for another multi-person tag team match at a WWE live event. This time around, Bliss and the Riott Squad lost the match to Bayley, Natalya, Ronda Rousey, and Sasha Banks.

With WWE itself teasing a potential tag team featuring Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan, it shouldn't be a surprise if the two stars are given a short-lived run as a collective force in the near future.

