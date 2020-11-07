On last night's edition of WWE SmackDown, former IIconics member Billie Kay was seen offering her resume and a headshot to The Street Profits in a hilarious backstage segment. Kay let the duo know that she used to be on RAW, in case they need some inside information about the Red brand. Billie Kay was left speechless when The Street Profits told her that they were on RAW at the same time as her. Alexa Bliss was just one among many people who loved Billie Kay's comedic antics on SmackDown and didn't forget to acknowledge the same on Twitter.

Alexa Bliss posted a tweet reacting to the segment and stated that she needs more Billie Kay on her TV. Check out the tweet below:

I need more @billiekaywwe on my tv. Thanks 😘 https://t.co/tbKP5g5DFf — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 7, 2020

Alexa Bliss and Billie Kay are on separate brands following the 2020 WWE Draft

Alexa Bliss was drafted to WWE RAW during the 2020 WWE Draft, as did Bray Wyatt. As for Billie Kay, she went undrafted and was later picked up by SmackDown. Kay is one of the funniest acts on WWE TV, and her comedic timing has been praised by fellow Superstars and fans on various occasions in the past. Hopefully, Alexa Bliss' wish comes true and Billie Kay gets ample opportunities to showcase her talent on SmackDown in the near future.