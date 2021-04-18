Alexa Bliss reacts to Charlotte Flair mentioning her in RAW promo

Alexa Bliss wasn't thrilled with Charlotte Flair's promo during the latest edition of WWE RAW.

Charlotte Flair wasn't a part of WrestleMania this year - the first time she's missed The Show of Shows since she moved to the main roster in 2015. She returned to WWE TV on the RAW after WrestleMania 37 and called out the WWE women's division.

The Queen took shots at several names including that of Alexa Bliss.

"Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Nattie, Tamina, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose, Dana, Naomi, Lana, Alexa Bliss... no one compares to me."

WWE later posted the same on its official Instagram handle and Alexa Bliss took exception to Charlotte's promo.

Here's what Bliss had to say in response to Charlotte's promo on the red brand:

Alexa Bliss responds to Charlotte's promo

Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair could be an interesting feud

Alexa Bliss is currently one of the most interesting characters on WWE TV. She had a huge makeover back in 2020 on WWE SmackDown when The Fiend attacked her. Bliss then underwent a strange transformation and was never the same again.

She later aligned with The Fiend and the duo moved to WWE RAW during the 2020 WWE Draft. Bliss and The Fiend feuded with Randy Orton for months on end and she didn't wrestle much during this period. Her surprising distraction led to Orton scoring a big win over Bray Wyatt's evil alter-ego at WrestleMania 37.

Alexa Bliss introduced a new friend on WWE RAW - a puppet that goes by the name of Lily - and announced that the duo are about to have a lot of fun together. Bliss and Flair have faced off in the past but The Queen has never met this twisted version of Bliss in the ring.

Would you like to see these two women engage in a feud in the coming weeks? Who would come out on top if the deranged Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair squared off in the ring?